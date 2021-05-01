Livestock profits possible despite high costs

Higher corn costs are certainly challenging the bottom line for feedlots, says Derrell Peel, Extension livestock marketing economist with Oklahoma State University.

However, he says the futures market indicates both feeders and cow-calf producers should have some level of optimism.

He says prices this spring for lightweight feeder calves have been strong.

Peel says feedlots went through an extended period of fairly flat prices, but feed cattle prices have rallied lately.

“Seasonally, we are in a time frame where prices usually start to go down some, but June prices actually look better than April,” he says. “The fed cattle market looks like it wants to carry this rally into early summer.”

Peel says higher feed costs could boost demand from feedlots for heavier feeder cattle.

Drought conditions could also play into feed costs. Many parts of the country remain in some level of drought, he says.

“If we see prolonged drought, then all bets are off,” Peel says. “We have drought in part of the Midwest, the South and in the West. In some areas, it’s as bad as it was in 2014.”