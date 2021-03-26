Local beef processor opens with more questions than answers

The example Oedekoven used was that Smithfield in Sioux Falls can process up to 20,000 hogs a day. The entirety of the 34 South Dakota licensed plants can’t do that in a year. While the state inspected plants are open for slaughter several days a week, Oedekoven said a federally inspected plant is typically slaughtering at least five days a week.

The biggest piece to the puzzle comes from figuring out exactly what the FSIS wants from their regulatory body. How they do that is known as a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, or HACCP, plan.

Hazard plans have historically been the thorn in the side of any local producer looking to open a shop or slaughter beef for resale. Its job is to identify the specific way each individual plant will go about ensuring the safety of their processing for each product they hope to make.

“(It is) important to know how that works,” Oedekoven said. “We don’t just stop by to say 'It’s OK, go ahead.'”

There really isn’t a right or wrong way of creating the plan, and there is no one-size-fits-all template for each cut of beef. Writing them takes knowledge that’s offered through training courses that are offered every few months.