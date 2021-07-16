Local schools selected for beef industry council program

“The Sanford Sports Science Institute is excited to see the Build Your Base program continue to grow year after year,” states Dr. Thayne Munce, Sanford Sports Science Institute. “We value our partnership with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and appreciate the opportunity this innovative program gives us to impact the health and well-being of student-athletes and communities in South Dakota.”

The Build Your Base with Beef program has expanded beyond the borders of South Dakota and throughout the nation. SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert describes the expansion, “This program continues to surpass expectations as it was recently showcased at the U.S Track and Field Trials. Although we are seeing national success, we want to ensure our South Dakota schools continue to have the opportunity to be a part of its growth. Beef plays a huge role in our schools and rural communities and we want to make sure we are continuing these relationships.”