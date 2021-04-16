 Skip to main content
Local students become FFA officers

Local students become FFA officers

2021-22 State FFA Officers (pictured right to left): President - Tessa Erdmann, Groton; Vice President - John Petersen, Piedmont; Secretary - Hadley Stiefvater, Salem; Treasurer - Paige Lehrkamp, Hermosa; Reporter - Alexis Hughes, Rapid City; Sentinel - Trinity Peterson, Vienna

To wrap up the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention, six members were elected to serve as the 2021-22 South Dakota State FFA officer team and two members were elected to serve as the 2021-22 South Dakota State FFA ambassadors.

Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the South Dakota State FFA officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.

 

