Lots to do at South Dakota State Fair

The sheep barn will host its last shows this year. It will be torn down after the fair to make room for the DEX.

The FFA Ag Adventure Center continues to add new offerings. This year there’s a new grain bin gazebo outside the building.

“They’re always working on ways to continue to connect agriculture and where food comes from with fairgoers,” Briley said.

South Dakota was one of a few states that hosted a state fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Attendance was down from the typical year, but livestock shows had strong attendance, Briley said.

“This year, we look forward to welcoming some of the folks that had to miss or chose not to come out to last year’s fair,” she said.

State Fair organizers are continuing their efforts to provide a safe and clean environment. Clean teams will be sanitizing bleachers, benches and other high-contact areas. Hand sanitizing and washing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.