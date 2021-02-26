Market conditions a blessing and a curse for livestock producers

At the time of the presentation, all of South Dakota was listed as abnormally dry or worse. The southeastern part of the state was in a D3 drought. With climate prospects estimating South Dakota’s lack of moisture to continue through April, Peel said he wasn’t optimistic to an easy beginning of growing season.

On the controllable side of livestock production, Peel said that going into 2021 it appears that many of the numbers will hold steady from the previous year but trend downward as supply will be a bit tighter than years past.

“The supply side will be a bit more supported this year with beef production estimated to be down this year (by roughly 1.1%),” he said.

While cattle inventories are trending downward, South Dakota cattle numbers continue to rise. However, South Dakota will remain seventh in the country in terms of cattle on feed.

“The cattle on feed numbers are actually up about 4.5% compared to Jan. 1 of last year,” he said.

The pandemic shifted producers’ reality a bit last year with nowhere to bring the cattle during the period packing plants were shut down. Peel said for the first time since they began recording the numbers, overall cattle weights jumped as much as 28 pounds in 2020. Typically, a shift of 4 pounds per year is average.