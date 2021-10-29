Market dealing with large US corn supplies

Based on information from the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, this year’s U.S. corn crop will be the second-largest ever and it’s not that far from the record. That’s good news, but the concern is that it’s also a lot of bushels to try and market.

The U.S. corn crop was pegged at 15.019 billion bushels (BB) with an average yield of 176.5 bushels per acre, slightly more than earlier projections of 14.973 BB and a yield average of 176 bushels per acre. The latest estimate may come as a surprise, especially to producers in the Northern Plains including North and South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Nebraska where drought was a major factor this year. That said, North Dakota is going to produce more bushels of corn this year than last because there was so much prevented plant last year and producers increased corn acreage this year. Also, the eastern Corn Belt — Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri — benefitted from very good growing conditions and more than offset the differences in the western Corn Belt.

“It’s not only planted, but also harvested acres and the yield per acre. We’ve been so focused on this yield per acre for quite a few months that (we’ve forgotten) we also increased acres,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, adding that market traders and analysts came in the range of what the trade was expecting.

From a big picture sense, Olson noted that U.S. supplies of corn will be strong this year, but the concern comes with marketing those supplies.

“What is going to cause some issues is where these bushels are located because we obviously have much lower production in the western Corn Belt than we do in the eastern Corn Belt,” he said. “So part of our challenge now throughout the rest of the marketing year is not only worrying about these base prices in the futures market, but also carefully watching the basis levels.” Basis is the difference between the cash and the futures markets.

“What basis signals to farmers is that the market is trying to regulate the flow of grain. It’s not only the flow of grain across time — when do we need it delivered, but also across location — where is it being produced versus where is it being consumed,” he explained.

Olson pointed out that basis levels for corn locally are very strong. For example, he noted that typically at this time of year it’s not uncommon to have basis levels in North Dakota to be at -60 to -70 cents per bushel, so there’s about a 60-70 cent discount or price spread between what’s happening in the futures versus what’s happening at the local elevator or ethanol plant.

“Right now we’re at -15 to -25 cents, which is pretty phenomenal given what we normally would see this time of year,” he said. “What that’s saying is that the cash market really does want farmers to deliver their grain. They’re trying to provide these very strong incentives to deliver grain and deliver it soon.”

There are a couple reasons for that. While it’s true the U.S. has a good crop on hand, its demand base is also strong. The livestock industry continues to consume large volumes of corn, plus ethanol production has been recovering and prices have been going up. People are driving more and consuming more gasoline, and as a result, gasoline and crude oil prices are starting to rise, as well.

“Our economy is starting to gear back up again,” he said, adding that feed demand is expected to stay strong because there’s a lot of meat being produced in the U.S., and ethanol demand is starting to rebound.

“Ethanol is rebounding to levels we saw before the pandemic and the economic shutdown, which is really good because that means that we’re going to chew up more corn in the ethanol plants,” he added.

The other thing that the market watches, even though it’s a smaller number, is the export number, and that’s really important. Of all the corn the U.S. consumes, he said about 15-20% goes to exports, so most of the corn is consumed domestically.

“The overseas market is really hard to predict. If there’s going to be some shock values, if there are going to be some unknowns, it will likely come from the international market and that’s why we spend so much time talking about export sales and who’s buying and how much they are buying because, on the margins, it makes a difference,” Olson said.

In the last marketing year, U.S. corn exports were at record levels, and although they’re expected to be down a little this year, they will still be very strong. The surprise, he noted, is the volume of corn going to China.

The U.S. was expecting China to come in and buy U.S. corn once the ‘Phase 1’ agreement was signed, but the U.S. underestimated how much, according to Olson. The official numbers from last year show that China is No. 1 buyer of U.S. corn. Historically, Mexico had been No. 1 and Japan No. 2, but last year China was, by far, No. 1.

