Market Prices

Market Prices

  Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av; 1.0556; 1.0556

Eggs large white NY Doz.; 0.89; 0.89

Flour hard winter KC cwt; 17.70; 17.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.; 2.3688; 2.3688

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.4193; 1.4265

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.9974; 2.0054

Cocoa beans NY per ton; 2456; 2445

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton; 4000; 4000

HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav; 113.59; 115.65

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt; 158.00; 158.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt; 132.10; 131.61

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid; 7.24½; 7.29½

Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 15.61¼; 15.68¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 414.80; 414.80

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft; 6.89¼; 6.90¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.; 7.10½; 7.10½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better; 3.98¼; 3.98¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.; .74½; .74½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.; .77¼; .77¼

Metals

Antimony in warehouse per ton; 10100; 10100

Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5748; 4.5877

Molybdenum per metric ton LME; 29,323; 29,323

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling; 78.64; 77.35

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton; 59.70; 59.70

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu; 2.900; 2.950

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

