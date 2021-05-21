Market Prices

Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av; 1.0556; 1.0556
Eggs large white NY Doz.; 0.89; 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt; 17.70; 17.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.; 2.3688; 2.3688
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.4193; 1.4265
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.9974; 2.0054
Cocoa beans NY per ton; 2456; 2445
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton; 4000; 4000
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav; 113.59; 115.65
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt; 158.00; 158.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt; 132.10; 131.61
Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid; 7.24½; 7.29½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 15.61¼; 15.68¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 414.80; 414.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft; 6.89¼; 6.90¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.; 7.10½; 7.10½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better; 3.98¼; 3.98¼
Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.; .74½; .74½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.; .77¼; .77¼
Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton; 10100; 10100
Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5748; 4.5877
Molybdenum per metric ton LME; 29,323; 29,323
Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling; 78.64; 77.35
Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton; 59.70; 59.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu; 2.900; 2.950
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available