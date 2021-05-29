Market prices

Wholesale cash prices Friday
Broilers national comp wtd av; 1.0623; 1.0623
Eggs large white NY Doz.; 0.91; 0.91
Flour hard winter KC cwt; 17.60; 17.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.; 2.3688; 2.3688
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.472; 1.4208
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.; 2.0578; 2.0059
Cocoa beans NY per ton; 2485; 2493
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton; 2472; 2430
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav; 111.17; 112.62
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt; 159.25; 159.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt; 123.20; 125.64
Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid; 6.71¾; 6.79½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 15.60¼; 15.67
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 384.30; 396.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft; 6.78½; 6.92¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.; 7.52½; 7.42¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better; 3.97½; 3.92¾
Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.; .68½; .68½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.; .73¾; .73¾
Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton; 9600; 10100
Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5305; 4.5198
Molybdenum per metric ton LME; 30,976; 29,323
Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling; 77.94; 78.43
Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton; 59.70; 59.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu; 2.992; 2.963
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available