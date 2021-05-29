 Skip to main content
Market prices

Market prices

Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri     Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av;  1.0623;     1.0623

 Eggs large white NY Doz.;    0.91;       0.91

 Flour hard winter KC cwt;   17.60;      17.00

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.;  2.3688;     2.3688

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.;  1.472;     1.4208

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.;  2.0578;     2.0059

 Cocoa beans NY per ton;    2485;       2493

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton;    2472;       2430

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav;  111.17;     112.62

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt;  159.25;     159.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt;  123.20;     125.64

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid;  6.71¾;       6.79½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 15.60¼;      15.67 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 384.30;       396.30

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft;  6.78½;       6.92¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.;  7.52½;       7.42¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better;  3.97½;        3.92¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.;  .68½;        .68½ 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.;  .73¾;       .73¾

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton;  9600;       10100

 Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5305;      4.5198

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME;  30,976;     29,323

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling;  77.94;      78.43 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton;   59.70;      59.70

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu;    2.992;     2.963

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

