On National Bison Day, Custer State Park holds annual bison auction

CUSTER — It doesn’t get the fanfare, the crowd nor nearly the attention as its predecessor the annual roundup. But the Custer State Park’s annual Bison Auction may be the most important event in ensuring a healthy bison population at the park.

On Saturday, the park held its 57th annual Fall Classic Bison Auction at the Helmsley Theatre inside the Custer State Park Visitors Center.

The auction, which was run by Bradeen Auctions out of Custer, is the culmination of all the events since the roundup to the health checks, sorting and herd management planning in November to get the herd size ready for the winter season.

The auction was once again held in a dual in-person/virtual format for people to bid, which its done for nearly 15 years to reach a national audience.

“We will get online buyers and bidders from all across the country,” said Chad Kremer, Custer State Park’s Bison Herd Manager. “I know today, in person, we have some folks from Alabama and Tennessee that I know of and then I think the rest that I've seen are kind of from the region here.”

A total of 35 bidders were registered to take part in the auction with about 15 of them in-person.

Kremer said the importance of the auction is ensuring a healthy population size making sure the park has enough forage to handle the number in the herd.

Despite the dry conditions this past year, Kremer said the herd was in better shape than they expected.

“Usually in drought years, you don't have the quantity of grass but the quality of it typically is a lot better,” Kremer said. “(The grass) is a lot more nutritious and it's obvious in the condition of the animals.”

According to Lydia Austin, the Visitor Services Programs Manager at Custer State Park, this was the sixth year the auction took place at the visitors center after it used to take place outside at the corrals.

Knowing market prices aren’t ideal right now and haven’t been for a few years, Kremer said they put together smaller lots of bison to make it easier in sales and knowing there would be less interest in larger lots.

“It varies quite a bit season-to-season,” he said. “It kind of depends where market prices are at and we're in a softening market. We have been for a few years now. So it seems like in those years we get smaller lots when that starts happening, but we still do have large feeder buyers that will buy semi loads.”

As the auction took place on National Bison Day, Kremer said while the sale prices were lower than they have been in years past, getting the lots sold is the most important thing to ensure the park has enough forage for the herd in the upcoming season.

A total of nearly 400 head of bison were on sale in the auction, while the park is keeping about 140 heifer calves and 60 to 80 bull calves for next year.

Austin said the money made from the sale goes back into park operations, trail management and bison program.

While heading into the “overwinter season” these next few months, Kremer said they are looking to have about 970 head of bison before calving season begins.

As Kremer has looked at the upcoming forecast for the next year, he said the outlook isn’t too good for precipitation and could see having to lower the herd size next year if drought conditions and forage conditions don’t improve.

“We monitor precipitation annually. And then we look at the the current forage condition for that year. And then we make a determination where our numbers need to be according to that,” Kremer said. “We are in our third year of being dry out here. Not any real good forecast for next season.

“So we're being a little bit cautious on moving ahead. But overall, the range condition was good this year. If the drought continues, we'll have to reevaluate that and make some decisions for next season.”