 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Planning for next year’s crop

Planning for next year’s crop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
silage.jpg

With drought, heat and pests to combat, choosing traits that can stand up to stress is important when planning next year’s corn silage crop, agronomists say.

 Provided by Curt Dennison

Drought conditions across South Dakota prompted many farmers to harvest corn for silage. It’s a way to salvage a crop that wasn’t able to produce big grain yields, and it’s a way to boost winter feed supplies for livestock when pastures and hay growth were stunted from lack of rain.

Dry weather also pushed crops to mature faster and dry-down more quickly, meaning that silage harvest started early. Now that the silage pile has been tarped off or bagged up, it’s time to start preparing for next year.

While spreading manure in a timely manner is always important prep work following harvest, there are special considerations to take when it comes to not only nurturing but protecting the next crop.

Much of South Dakota’s silage acres are in a corn-on-corn rotation. With corn root worm out in force this year, growers should pay special attention to protecting next year’s crop, according to Jeff Fuls, technical agronomist with DeKalb Asgrow in South Dakota.

“Trait technology is important,” he said. “Make sure you’re utilizing SmartStax to protect from corn root worm.”

The product from DeKalb uses three modes of action to protect against corn rootworm both above and below ground.

The dry year also exacerbated problems with rootworm. Corn that had root damage from the pest wasn’t able to regenerate its roots as much as in a wetter year, Fuls explained. So when summer storms hit, more corn went down.

Trait technology like DeKalb’s new offering can help protect roots, Fuls said.

“A better root system grabs more moisture, more nutrients and gives us more tonnage at the end of the day,” he said.

DeKalb has a lineup of seeds tailored for corn silage.

“They’re great on digestibility, great on tonnage, and they do have good heat and stress tolerance,” Fuls said.

Dry years can really hurt corn silage yields. The last notably dry year in South Dakota was 2017. That year, farmers in the state produced 6.37 million tons of corn silage off of just over a half million acres. It yielded an average 12.5 tons per acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

The 2012 drought year was even worse. A total 600,000 acres of corn harvested for silage produced 5.1 million tons of feed, a yield of just 8.5 tons per acre.

NASS doesn’t make forecasts on silage acres or yield through the growing season. The agency will survey farmers on this year’s silage harvest for its December ag survey.

For comparison, last year’s silage harvest yielded an average 18 tons per acre, producing 6.28 million tons off of 360,000 South Dakota acres.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THUNE: Real American beef
Agriculture

THUNE: Real American beef

  • Updated

You can find out exactly where your T-shirt was made if you check the tag or label. Is it too much to ask for the same level of certainty when…

SDSU Precision Ag building opens Sept. 11
Agriculture

SDSU Precision Ag building opens Sept. 11

  • Updated

Grand opening ceremonies for the new South Dakota State University Raven Precision Agriculture Center will take place on the SDSU campus in Br…

Lots to do at South Dakota State Fair
Agriculture

Lots to do at South Dakota State Fair

  • Updated

Without the Open Class Beef Complex at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, there’s some shuffling of livestock and show dates at this year’s S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News