Porcupine group receives funds to grow food sustainably on reservation

A Porcupine-based organization will receive $2.5 million to help build an Indigenous food system on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Makoce Agriculture Development will receive the Community Innovation Grant from the Bush Foundation. The money will be used to grow a community-owned and community-led food system.

Nick Hernandez, founder and president of Makoce Agriculture Development, said in a news release the organization plans to focus on increasing access to sustainably produced food while creating economic development opportunities that can help heal communities and the land itself.

"Food is the foundation of all living things and it creates multiple energies that come in many forms. We want to take that energy and create access and opportunity for our community," he said.

Hernandez founded Makoce in 2019 with the mission of developing a local food system to support a thriving, self-sufficient Oglala Lakota nation. He said it began as an idea started in the garden with his grandmother.

"That idea will root itself into the next generations to come," he said.

According to the release, 95% of food on Pine Ridge comes from outside the reservation and is highly processed. The release also states although the reservation has a land base of over 1.7 million acres, land policies make it difficult to invest in local agriculture.

“We’re creating systems change that comes from within our nation — to provide land and opportunity for Native food producers, to provide education on regenerative growing practices, and to develop the infrastructure needed to sustain access to healthy, nourishing foods," Hernandez said. "All of that is critical to supporting thriving communities, now and especially for future generations.”