Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri Thu
F
Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av; 1.0503; 1.0503
Eggs large white NY Doz.; 0.89; 0.89
Flour hard winter KC cwt; 20.20; 19.90
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.; 2.3988; 2.3988
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.3835; 1.3033
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.9743; 1.8756
Cocoa beans NY per ton; 2414; 2414
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton; 4000; 4000
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav; 123.00; 121.49
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt; 155.25; 155.25
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt; 120.64; 119.81
Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid; 7.92¼; 7.78¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 16.39¾; 16.12½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 428.00; 428.00
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft; 8.02¾; 7.94¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.; 8.12½; 8.05½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better; 4.34½; 4.38¾
Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.; .62; .62
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.; .70¾; .70¾
Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton; 10500; 10500
Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5473; 4.5319
Molybdenum per metric ton LME; 25,354; 24,354
Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling; 85.48; 86.40
Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton; 59.70; 59.70
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu; 2.960; 2.940
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available