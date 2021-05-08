 Skip to main content
Wholesale cash prices Friday

 Fri     Thu

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av;  1.0503;     1.0503

 Eggs large white NY Doz.;    0.89;       0.89

 Flour hard winter KC cwt;   20.20;      19.90

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.;  2.3988;     2.3988

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.;  1.3835;     1.3033

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.;  1.9743;     1.8756

 Cocoa beans NY per ton;    2414;       2414

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton;    4000;       4000

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav;  123.00;     121.49

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt;  155.25;     155.25

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt;  120.64;     119.81

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid;  7.92¼;       7.78¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 16.39¾;      16.12½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 428.00;       428.00

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft;  8.02¾;       7.94¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.;  8.12½;       8.05½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better;  4.34½;       4.38¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.;  .62;        .62 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.;  .70¾;       .70¾

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton;  10500;       10500

 Copper Cathode full plate; 4.5473;      4.5319

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME;  25,354;     24,354

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling;  85.48;      86.40 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton;   59.70;      59.70

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu;    2.960;     2.940

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

