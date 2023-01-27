Rapid City welcomes annual Black Hills Stock Show, Rodeo

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people descend on The Monument near downtown Rapid City and the Central States Fairgrounds to watch cowboys and cowgirls show off their cattle ranching know-how and rodeo skills at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The eight-day event, which starts today, drew a total audience of 331,000 last year. Ron Jeffries, the stock show's general manager, now in his 23rd year on the job, predicts this year will draw a similar crowd.

As snow is expected to blanket the area over the weekend, Jeffries said he's not worried about attendance.

"It looks like we'll get a little snow, but ranchers are hearty people and will be happier when we get moisture. Our whole show is indoors, so a little cold is not going to hurts us," he said. "Also, many of the shows that have taken place recently have been up in attendance. The vendor reports coming back from these shows have also been up."

The show and rodeo will boast more than 400 vendors at The Monument and James Kjerstad Event Center at Central States Fairgrounds. Jeffries said the two locations will host more than 120 events including the Mini Bucking Broncs, World's Smallest Rodeo, Merck Stray Gathering, Wool Judging and Bid Calling Contest.

The more highly attended events are the Wild Ride and Xtreme Bulls Rodeo Friday night, and National Sheepdog Trials Monday morning, where the champion goes on to the world show. Other popular events include the Ranch Rodeo Tuesday night and Broncs for Breakfast Wednesday morning.

Evening concerts include Brandon Jones on Friday, Chelsey Dee & Company on Saturday, Justin Moore with Priscilla Block on Feb. 2, and the Stampede Concert on Feb. 3 — featuring Bart Crow, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, and Masculine Bloodline.

Though the concerts and rodeo events are highly attended and anticipated, it's the livestock that is the heart of the show, according to Jeffries.

"That's what drives the show and that's what gives a reason for all the entertainment, trade show, and everything else to happen is because you've got cattle in the building," he said.

Jeffries said the Black Hills Stock Show is unique in its showing style.

"We're what the industry would describe as a commercial cattleman show. When we show bulls and heifers here, you can actually buy them," he said.

The up-close method of showing is a great advertising opportunity for ranchers, he said, as opposed to other methods where you must keep your distance.

"It's like window shopping. You can't go in and look at something when you buy it, whereas our doors are open," Jeffries said.

This is essential for commercial buyers to improve the genetic makeup of their herd, according to Jeffries.

"They can look at an animal and say, 'Yeah, they're bringing the genetic package to help me get more beef faster,'" he said.

The stock show ends Feb. 4 with the Boots and Beer Festival including South Dakota breweries and live musical guest Flannel.