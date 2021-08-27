Registration open now for debut Women on the Range workshop

South Dakota State University Extension is launching a new ranching program for women, South Dakota Women on the Range. A kickoff event will be Sept. 9 in St. Onge and Belle Fourche. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at St. Onge Hall, 198 First St., St. Onge. The workshop will transition to field activities in the morning in a pasture near St. Onge, and the afternoon session will focus on classroom-based livestock production topics at The Branding Iron in Belle Fourche.

Registration for the SDWR kickoff workshop is $50, which includes meals. Online registration is open now at extension.sdstate.edu/event/women-range-kickoff-workshop. Same-day registrations will be accepted.

The target audience for South Dakota Women on the Range is women who are main figures in ranching operations, or leaders in the industry who want to learn more about rangelands, conservation, grazing and overall livestock production. SDSU Extension also hopes to reach women who are new to the ranching community and help them make connections in the industry.