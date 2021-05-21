Rounds, Smith launch nationwide effort to protect consumers and cattlemen

U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) today launched a nationwide effort to protect consumers and cattlemen from anticompetitive practices in the beef processing market.

The senators are inviting members of Congress to join their open letter requesting the Department of Justice (DOJ) examine whether the control large meatpackers have over the beef processing market violates U.S. antitrust laws and principles of fair competition. They are also requesting state leaders and organizations join them in supporting this effort.

“We’re calling on all members of Congress to join our letter asking the DOJ to investigate the packer oligopoly for anticompetitive behavior,” Rounds said. “This issue doesn’t just impact cattle ranchers. It impacts every single American family who purchases beef at the grocery store. We must get to the bottom of this before it drives beef prices higher and forces more independent cattle producers out of business.”