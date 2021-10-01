Sanford donation paves way for Woster Plaza

One and a half million dollars.

That’s the amount T. Denny Sanford and First Premier Bank are pledging to the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls.

First Premier CEO Dana Dykhouse made the announcement at Harvest Night, the Stockyard Ag Experience’s first annual fundraiser held Sept. 30 in Harrisburg.

Dykhouse’s announcement was followed by another by Abby Bischoff, Stockyard Ag Experience executive director: the funds would be used to build Woster Plaza, an outdoor education and activity center named after Tri-State Neighbor’s own Jim Woster.

Woster was scheduled to speak after Dykhouse, but wasn’t made aware of the donation or the naming project before the event. “I’ve got tears in my eyes,” he said.

“Jim would never ask for something to be named after himself,” Bischoff said. “So Paige Pearson Meyer, our board chair, and I talked to some other people in the community about changing the outdoor plaza to honor Jim. Then the magic happened and it all came together, and we were able to make the announcement at the event, which was really, really special to be able to do.”