SD Beef Council seeking nominations for giveaways

National Agriculture Month, celebrated each March, recognizes the vital role agriculture plays across the country and in our local communities. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) knows the importance of a strong community, and the efforts that go towards having strong community ties which is why they are excited to announce their latest beef venture, the “Be the good with Beef” campaign.

The campaign has been developed as a way to highlight beef’s role as a high-quality protein with the goal of building beef demand by empowering local community members. SDBIC President Laurie Johnson believes the campaign is another great way to show support and appreciation to our local beef producers, consumers and communities.

“This last year has been remarkably tough, and instead of reflecting on the hardships our communities have been faced with, we want to focus on the good in our communities and the year ahead of us.”

Starting March 14, the SDBIC is giving South Dakotans the opportunity to nominate their local community food charity organization. Three communities will be selected in a random drawing to win $500 in Beef Bucks Certificates. The drawing will take place on Thursday, March 18, with community presentations taking place on Saturday, March 20.