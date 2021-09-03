SDSU Precision Ag building opens Sept. 11

Grand opening ceremonies for the new South Dakota State University Raven Precision Agriculture Center will take place on the SDSU campus in Brookings on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m.

The event will be held on the east side of the center located at the corner of Medary Avenue and North Campus Drive. The public ceremony will include speakers at 2 p.m. and tours of the 122,694-square-foot facility at 2:30 p.m. Following the grand opening event, SDSU will host the Precision Agriculture Bowl football game vs. Lindenwood at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our students and members of the public to celebrate the opening of this state-of-the-art facility. We appreciate the support of the many South Dakota stakeholders who helped to make this new hub of teaching, research and outreach possible,” said John Killefer, South Dakota Corn Endowed Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “The learning and leading taking place in this new building will be happening in an innovation ecosystem supported by collaboration across several disciplines in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, and the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.”