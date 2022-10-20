Sen. Thune listened to concerns of Fall River County residents during roundtable event

EDGEMONT —“I just want to ranch, I voted for you to watch our backs. No disrespect, I don’t want to be here today,” Toy Litzel, a rancher in rural Fall River County, said to a laugh.

Litzel was quick to say his comment wasn’t an attack on U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., but rather a reflection of his and others' frustrations from the decisions and policies coming out of Washington D.C. that are having a direct impact on him, his family and the community.

“It's just nice to know that he actually gives a crap about other people,” Litzel said. “Our time here probably, in the whole scheme of things, doesn't make a difference. But maybe one sentence or one thing I said will spark something that will make a difference.”

Thune held an informal round table event with local residents and ranchers in Fall River County on Wednesday morning inside the Ag building at the fairgrounds in Edgemont.

The Senate Minority Whip said getting a firsthand account of the issues, topics and challenges to South Dakota residents is why he takes part in such events that have been nicknamed "Coffee with Cowboys" throughout the state.

“(We) heard a lot of stuff here and this is kind of typical and we take it to heart,” Thune said. “A lot of these programs are designed to benefit people in this room and actually work in a way that makes them effective for them and hopefully the taxpayers too.”

A common theme throughout the discussion is a disconnect between D.C. and “the real world.”

“We have an awful lot of people who spend a lot of time in Washington writing reports. Way too many,” Thune said. “That's one of the problems we have with the federal government.”

That disconnect is why many ranchers on hand for the event, remarked their dissatisfaction with the U.S. Drought Monitor system, that they say isn’t really accurate of what the conditions are.

One rancher said in 2021 they had a total of 11 inches of rain and are on par for that same mark this year. Despite that, the drought monitor says they’re not in a drought.

“It seems like they've taken the human part of somebody coming out and looking and saying ‘it’s pretty damn dry’ out of it,” said Litzel, who said his hay crops the past two years have been between a third and half of what he would call a typical year.

For Fall River County attorney Lance Russell, working with Thune and his office has been critical in his fight for protections for grazing organizations in dealing with the national grasslands.

According to Russell, the grazing organizations have agreements with the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management that should be renegotiated every 10 years under the Federal Land Policy Management Act of 1976.

However, Russell said when it comes to agreements with national grasslands, while there technically may be a 10-year agreement, there really isn’t.

“There's a provision in the standard grazing agreement that says that the Forest Service can modify the grazing agreement on 30 days' written notice,” Russell said. “Well, that doesn't sound like a tenure grazing agreement does it?

“So what John Thune has introduced is a bill that would make the grazing agreements on the national grasslands have the same 10-year permit period that they do in the Black Hills National Forest, and on all of the BLM land governed by the Department of Interior.”

Russell said the issue of the 30-day notice has happened in South Dakota, roughly 15 years ago with the Grand River Grazing Association near Lemmon. He said the agreement was taken away following the 30-day notice provision.

For ranchers in Fall River County, Russell said that the 30-day notice provision could affect as much as 237,000 acres in the county.

Despite the upcoming November election where Thune is vying for re-election against Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar, Thune said he is focused on the next Farm Bill with the current one set to expire in September 2023.

“These things take a long time to negotiate. And part of it’s going to be trying to figure out what the baseline is (and) how much money we have to work with, because if you're going to add a program here, you have to take money from over there,” he said.

Thune noted challenges in the economy will be a big hurdle while ensuring the safety nets in place are working effectively and what types of adjustments need to be made.

Thune also addressed Country of Origin labeling for meat producers and getting that back in the Farm Bill. The provision has been a part of other Farm Bills passed by Congress, but then challenged by the World Trade Organization leading to the removal of country of origin labels.

“Everything you’re wearing right now, has a label on it. Where it’s made… I can know where my shirt comes from. Everything that comes in this country is labeled,” Thune told the roughly 20 people on hand for the event. “It's high time that we just dug in and said we're going to do this.”

Other key issues discussed include border security and the increase of fentanyl drugs in the United States and South Dakota, the economy and rise of inflation, energy independence, and college tuition forgiveness, among others.

Thune said he values the time and discussions he has with the South Dakota residents attending these types of discussions sharing their primary concerns and that has been a part of every Farm Bill he’s worked on.

“There are a lot of things on paper that seem to make sense, but when we implement them in the real world, they just don't,” Thune said. “So, part of our job is to translate for policymakers in Washington, (to show) how these decisions that they're making actually are now affecting (citizens).”