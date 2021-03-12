South American harvest impacting soybean market

“This year you might see us using more options just to keep flexibility open for two reasons: one, we don’t know how wild this thing is going to get, what acres are going to look like, etc.; and two, as dry as everything is and you look at a picture of the drought monitor ... we don’t get worried about droughts until basically the crop is in the field because that whole drought monitor can be solved in the middle of March with a three-inch rain. But, no one, from Iowa to North Dakota to Montana and Minnesota, not many people are excited about selling a crop here before you get some moisture in the ground. That’s going to be our way of protecting — by using insurance that way and puts.”