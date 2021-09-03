South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation announces Fed Cattle Challenge

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation just announced that the Fed Cattle Challenge program is open for registration. The Fed Cattle Challenge provides an opportunity for youth (14- to 18-year-olds) to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a calf finishing program. Participants will understand the process for finishing cattle through ownership of three head of cattle at a custom feedlot, receive curriculum on twelve topics related to cattle feeding, calculate a closeout, and present what they have learned to a panel.

Awards for the top three participants will be given. First place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $1,000, and third place will receive $500.

“The Fed Cattle Program was designed to give students a more in-depth look at the ins and outs of the cattle feeding industry and help encourage young people to consider going into the business with a good foundation and understanding of how it works,” said Roxanne Knock, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation board member.