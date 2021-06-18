 Skip to main content
South Dakota Cattlemen seek new director

With the upcoming departure of long-time executive director Jodie Anderson at the end of September, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association has begun accepting applications for her replacement.

"We are sad Jodie is leaving her position as executive director of SDCA but wish her the best on her future path," board president Eric Jennings said in a news release. "Jodie has been fantastic to work with, and we appreciate her willingness to make the transition to the next executive director as seamless as possible."

The application period closes July 19. Anyone interested in the position should contact Jennings at ejennings@sdcattlemen.org for more information. Otherwise, continue to contact Jodie at executive@sdcattlemen.org or 605-945-2333 with other questions or concerns.

