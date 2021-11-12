South Dakota Cattlemen's Association plans annual convention in Rapid City

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Association will host the annual convention and trade show at the Rapid City Ramkota Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association executive director Taya Runyan gave the Tri-State Neighbor a preview of what convention attendees can expect from the two day event.

“Tuesday is when a lot of the nuts and bolts happen,” Runyan said.

That’s when members meet to discuss policies and set priorities for 2022. Individual councils will also meet to have in-depth conversations about issues relevant to their unique segments of the industry.

Following the member and council meetings will be a welcome reception Tuesday night. South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is partnering with South Dakota Beef Industry Council for a beef trivia contest along with an exhibitor appreciation happy hour.

The second day of the convention kicks off with industry and legislative updates during breakfast followed by a presentation on the South Dakota State University Cottonwood Field Station focused on decreasing animal and production loss due to net wrap.

The 2021 convention’s keynote speaker will be Janette Barnard, associate director of Merck Animal Health Ventures. Runyan said Barnard has a keen interest in technology and innovation trends and innovation across agriculture.

“I think she's really going to be focusing on what the future looks like for the industry,” Runyan said.

Wednesday’s final seminars are the Cattlemen’s Education Series with a “Gate to Plate,” panel discussion sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association, along with a market outlook by CattleFax analyst Tanner Aherin.

The convention wraps up with a social hour and poker run leading into the Best of Beef Banquet 2021 Leopold Award presentation and president’s auction.

“This event is an opportunity for people in the beef industry and supporting industries to gather together with an opportunity to celebrate some great accomplishments in our industry,” Runyan said.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy the industry trade show, featuring more than 40 vendors.

“I think there will be something for everyone,” Runyan said.

Runyan encourages anyone in the beef industry or an adjacent industry to attend the annual convention.

“I think that grassroots organizations like this one depend on participation from their members to make sure that the issues that matter most to them are what's being addressed in a meaningful way,” she said.

The 73rd annual convention will be Runyan’s first as executive director. She officially took over the office on Oct. 1.

“Given that I’m new in this position, the thing I'm looking forward to most is getting to meet so many of our members in one place at one time,” she said.

This will also be the first time in several years the annual convention will be held in Rapid City.

“I think it will be a really nice getaway in one of the prettiest parts of our state,” she said.

