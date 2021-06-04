South Dakota Farm Bureau to award $7,600 in scholarships

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) recently announced eight winners of the 2021 SDFB Scholarship.

SDFB will award $7,600 in scholarships. Recipients are high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau, and have been for at least two years. Applicants could be considered for an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture.

“South Dakota Farm Bureau takes great pride in recognizing young people that have a passion for agriculture and their rural communities each year with this scholarship,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB executive director. “We are proud to continue this tradition and wish them success in their educational journey.”

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund was established in 2005 by Richard and Agnes Ekstrum of Kimball, S.D. Richard served as South Dakota Farm Bureau's president from 1975-1995.

2021 SDFB Scholarship winners include:

Agriculture-focused applicants/awardees:

Everett Paul of Faith is a Precision Machining major who will be attending Lake Area Technical College.