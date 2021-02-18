South Dakota governor signs SB 87 Into law

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 87 into law this week. The bill will allow South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) to provide health care coverage to SDFB members.

“This is a historic day for South Dakota Farm Bureau,” said Scott VanderWal, SDFB President. “For over 100 years we have been a trusted, well-respected voice for our members. Health care coverage is a critical need for many rural South Dakotans, and we are anxious to begin offering this option to them.”

Senate Bill 87 received overwhelming support in both committees, was approved by the Senate and last week was approved 50-16 by the House.

While this option is not considered insurance, it will be required to report financial assurances to the South Dakota Division of Insurance. SDFB intends to partner with an experienced third-party administrator that is already licensed and regulated in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Healthcare Benefit Plan authorized by SB 87 will provide options for uninsured South Dakotans and/or those who do not qualify for ACA incentives. The plan is patterned after ACA plans and will provide coverage in all categories considered Essential Health Benefits under the ACA. Additionally, preventative services will be covered at 100%.

More information about South Dakota Farm Bureau and SB 87 can be found at www.sdfbf.org.

