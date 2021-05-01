Spring wheat prices continue to climb

“It’s tough to say how that will affect the market, but those are a couple things to watch,” she said.

“Another one that has risen recently is that in Argentina the government has announced it is exploring increasing their export tax on commodities,” she continued. “Right now it’s 12% on wheat and they’re looking at increasing those export taxes, which would affect the wheat exports out of that country if they do that.”

Yet another big news item is the increasing use of wheat for feed, partly because of higher corn prices. The biggest increase is expected in China, and in fact, they’re expecting to see record feed use this year, Olson noted. China recently bought 18 million bushels (MB) of French wheat, which they plan to use for feed purposes.

“Out of Brazil we're hearing talk from the meat packers there that they’re also exploring wheat for feed,” she said. “We’re hearing more and more about this. It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out. If wheat prices continue to increase, as well, there’s a delicate balance on the price situation as far as which is going to be more profitable to use.”

On the demand side, for the week ending April 23, the U.S. had about 23 MB in wheat sales. About 14 MB of that was actually for new crop wheat.