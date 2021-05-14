Spring wheat prices experiencing nice rally

Spring wheat prices were in rarified air nearing $8 during the first week of May before sliding back somewhat. Still, as of May 10, prices were still hovering around $7.50.
“We had been seeing spring wheat futures continue to rise. The July futures fell just short of $8 at its high,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “But then today (May 10) we went down hard — about 45 cents. That makes you start to wonder just how long that increase can keep going.
“Basically this has been a weather-driven market,” she continued. “Some areas that had major dry conditions did receive some precipitation over the Mother’s Day weekend, and today we’re seeing the market react to that.”
The Minneapolis July futures closed down on May 10, but was still at $7.53. That puts cash prices between $6.85 and $7.10 around the region.
This market has really been following the weather. Besides the rain in parts of the Northern Plains, another thing over the weekend was that most of the major Corn Belt received fairly widespread precipitation and that negatively impacted the corn market, which wheat has been following. Also, areas of the winter wheat region and the spring wheat region got some moisture, as well.
“If we look at how the market reacted today, some might think the drought is over and that’s definitely not the case,” she said.
With a conducive weather pattern the week prior to Mother’s Day, producers were able to make good progress with their planting. According to USDA’s weekly crop progress report, spring wheat planting was about two-thirds complete in North Dakota, which is ahead of last year, as well as the five-year average. Planting in both Minnesota and South Dakota was over 90% complete, so there has definitely been some good progress and good opportunities for fieldwork.
Emergence of the crop has been a little slow because of the dry conditions and also cooler than normal temperatures. About a third of the U.S. spring wheat crop has emerged.
“I think we’ll start to see this progress a bit better with warmer temps projected for the week following Mother’s Day, and especially for those areas that did get moisture, we might see that crop take off,” she said. “But we’re certainly hearing from producers regarding emergence issues, uneven crop stands, and then some crop that is not emerging at all.”
On the demand side, Olson noted the sales report for the first week in May actually showed negative sales, but that’s not real unusual for this time of year.
“For wheat the marketing year ends May 31, and sometimes we see those sales. If they’re not going to get shipped in time, they will be moved to the next marketing year. Some of those might be cancellations, as well,” she explained.
Total U.S. wheat export sales currently stand at 937 million bushels (MB), which is behind last year. USDA’s estimate was 985 MB, so it’s likely the U.S. is going to fall short of that.
Specifically for spring wheat, U.S. sales are at 281 MB, which is close to USDA’s estimate of 285 MB. Again, some of those have not been shipped yet, so they could end up being put into next year’s values.