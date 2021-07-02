Spring wheat prices lose steam in summer heat

As high temperatures in early and mid-June put some pressure on spring wheat crop development, it also put some pressure on prices.

“We have seen spring wheat prices lose a little steam the last two weeks, said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, on June 21. “In the last week or so we’ve seen kind of a sideways trading range bouncing back and forth.”

She noted that the July Minneapolis futures have been trading between $7.45 and $7.70. As of June 21, that put cash prices between $6.95 and $7.25.

“We’ve talked a lot about this being a weather-driven market. It still is, but we have seen precipitation over the region the last couple weeks and that’s quieted the markets down a little every time it sees that precipitation fall,” she said. “The reality is the moisture was more than welcome, but it did come too late in areas and some portions, like the north central part of (North Dakota), have gotten very little precipitation, so there has been damage done and yield potential will be down.

“Same thing as durum, even the areas that have received precipitation will need more to get through the rest of the growing season,” she added.