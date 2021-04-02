State FFA convention coming to Rapid City

She said the livestock show is broken up into groups and people will be staggered throughout the convention. Some events have been cancelled this year, like workshops and a meal reception to recognize the state recipients.

Eide said parents may be allowed in for awards, but the number of spectators will be limited.

The career carnival will be present during the convention with just under 40 vendors, colleges and agricultural industry businesses. On the day of service, chapters will make tie blankets and donate them to organizations in their own communities in place of the typical Feeding South Dakota meal packaging.

“We had to think outside the box on how to emphasize our key values, which is serving others, in a new way,” Eide said.

She said they don’t want to emphasize winning to the students who compete, but want them to do their best and learn and grow in their events.

Last year, Hughes said all spring events got moved online.

“It was super hard to do that because FFA isn’t just competing at your events,” she said. “You have so much time to talk with each other, make friends, play games.”