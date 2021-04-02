State FFA convention coming to Rapid City

Alexis Hughes hopes to be a role model for others as an FFA State Officer.
“Every year I’ve been in FFA, the state officers have made an impact on my life, so I’d like to do that for other people,” the Stevens chapter president said. “It’s so hard to find good people to follow, so I want to be able to see good people doing good things and just being leaders and doing what real leaders should do.”
After three days of interviews at the annual state FFA Convention April 11-13, Hughes will have her answer — better yet, she’ll be able to find out in her own backyard.
For the first time in 90 years, the state convention will be held in Rapid City on the Central States Fairgrounds. Due to COVID-19, the attendance will be monitored.
Gerri Eide with the South Dakota FFA Foundation said the COVID-19 pandemic made everyone rethink everything people do.
“Our priority is providing young people to receive hands-on experience even when limiting access,” she said.
This is the first year students had to qualify for the state convention. Eide said there are typically 65-70 teams competing, but this year it’s limited to 35 as a COVID-19 precaution.
She said the livestock show is broken up into groups and people will be staggered throughout the convention. Some events have been cancelled this year, like workshops and a meal reception to recognize the state recipients.
Eide said parents may be allowed in for awards, but the number of spectators will be limited.
The career carnival will be present during the convention with just under 40 vendors, colleges and agricultural industry businesses. On the day of service, chapters will make tie blankets and donate them to organizations in their own communities in place of the typical Feeding South Dakota meal packaging.
“We had to think outside the box on how to emphasize our key values, which is serving others, in a new way,” Eide said.
She said they don’t want to emphasize winning to the students who compete, but want them to do their best and learn and grow in their events.
Last year, Hughes said all spring events got moved online.
“It was super hard to do that because FFA isn’t just competing at your events,” she said. “You have so much time to talk with each other, make friends, play games.”
With the convention in Rapid City, Hughes said Rapid City chapters will miss out on the typical charter bus and hotel experience, too. However, this year they’ll be able to relax in their own homes and be able to see members of their chapters that didn’t qualify.
Hughes said her chapter has been preparing by helping keep all the state materials for the convention. They will also be able to prepare through an event at Philip before the state convention.
“It’s really hard when we don’t get to do things in person,” she said. “I’m grateful to the association, the foundation and everyone involved making it happen. We’re super grateful (it’s in person this year).”
Hughes said she didn't decide until February to run for state officer, but is excited to get the opportunity. Hughes has been in FFA since her freshman year in high school and was all in. Her time in the organization included winning 4th place with her team in horse judging in 2019.
