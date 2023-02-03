Landscape photographer Cristen Roghair loves preserving the quiet beauty of western South Dakota, both through her photos and a historical school renovation project on her family’s Jones County ranch.

Roghair is one of 12 artists in the Black Hills Stock Show’s ProHealth Western Art Show and Sale. Her work can be found statewide, from the gift shop in the South Dakota State Art Museum in Brookings to Prairie Edge Fine Art Gallery in downtown Rapid City.

Her work exclusively showcases South Dakota landscapes and scenes from life on the ranch where she lives with her husband and two children.

“After living over half of my life on the prairie, I am at home with its peaceful and yet raging expanses. Photography allows me to express the beauty of the plains -- this amazing and often overlooked landscape -- which brings comfort to my soul. What a joy to know the One who created it and to share His beauty with others,” Roghair said in her artist statement.

“There is a song in the wind, harmony in the waving prairie grasses and the grand percussion as the sun moves across the sky. The clouds are big and full of life, the storms so close you can reach out and feel the heat,” she said.

Roghair’s specialty is photographing spontaneous moments of beauty as she encounters them on the “wonderfully rolling hills” of the family ranch, which sits between White River and Bad River.

“If we’re branding cows, I will bring my camera and take photos as I’m able,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll go on a hike through our pasture. … There’s a railroad that doesn’t run anymore … that goes through part of our pasture. I love to hike along the railroad.”

“I photograph by experience. I like to hike and just experience (nature) and be there. If the lighting isn’t perfect, there’s always something (worth photographing) if you look for it,” Roghair said.

She also loves taking day trips through the Badlands and Black Hills to take pictures of the unique scenery there, and she has a West River photography bucket list.

“There’s sections in the Black Hills I really want to spend some more time with,” she said. “I have a couple of different places in the Hills I want to photograph. There’s an angle toward the capitol in Pierre I’ve been trying to figure out. I don’t have a lot of (photos of) the Missouri River and it’s an incredible part of our state. It’s incredible on both sides of the river. It’s such interesting topography.”

“I love those spaces of quiet where you can breathe and think and appreciate the beauty,” Roghair said.

Though she took some photography and photojournalism classes in high school and college, Roghair said she’s mostly self-taught and continually learning. Her interest in photography is partly inspired by her father, a self-taught photographer, and an uncle who was an architectural photographer.

Grandview Gallery

Roghair launched her business, Cristen Joy Photography, in 2015 and now is creating her own art space and gallery on the family ranch near Okaton. The Roghairs’ property contains the former one-room Grandview Township School, which was originally built between 1908 and 1911.

Roghair and her husband cleaned out the school and are gradually restoring it to become Grandview Gallery and a site for art education.

“It’s a bit of our county history,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities in our small community for art, so I want to have a creative environment where people can come and learn different art mediums from professional artists, and we’d have art exhibitions.”

The Roghairs have hosted two open houses at the Grandview Gallery to begin introducing it to the community. All the restoration work the Roghairs have done so far has been funded by donations.

“It’s been incredible to see how excited our community and friends and patrons are about this project,” she said.

More information about Grandview Gallery and Roghair’s business can be found at cristenjoyphotography.com.

In addition to Roghair, the ProHealth Western Art Show and Sale includes: photography by Craig Alberty; paintings by Bonnie Brahms; copper and repurposed materials art by Pat Brown; contemporary Western art by Virginia Coudron; paintings by David Dorsey; wildlife paintings by Russ Duerksen; oil paintings by David Graham; pottery by Barbara Hallbert; metal and leather designs by Stuart and Karen Hurd; Western art by Teri McTighe; and paintings by Kathy Sigle.

Go to blackhillsstockshow.com/p/2023-bhss/prohealth-western-art-show--sale/western-art-show-meet-the-artist for more information about all the artists.

CHAIR-ity Auction

A particularly unique piece of Roghair’s work is part of the CHAIR-ity Auction, which benefits youth livestock participants through scholarships and Rainbow Bible Ranch youth camp. Bids close at 3 p.m. Friday for a variety of chairs Roghair and other artists designed and embellished with their art.

“The chair is a small child’s chair. I sectioned out a photo of some waving grasses. I glued the print to the chair in these different sections and coated it with resin. … I also incorporated some of the prairie grass -- brome grasses and sideoats grama. I think they’re super fun grass so it’s layered into the resin to give it a little 3D dimension,” Roghair said.

The photograph, called Dance With Me, shows the playfulness of prairie grasses, she said. Go to blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2023/chair-ity-auction to learn more about the auction and some of the entries.