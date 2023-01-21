Stock show vendor's products soothe suffering skin

A trip across the globe helped Rebecca Bruce find the relief she needed for her sensitive skin, and ultimately led her to launch a South Dakota-based business, All Natural Shea Butter. Bruce will showcase her skin-soothing products during the Black Hills Stock Show.

All Natural Shea Butter features a line of more than 30 products made from shea butter, coconut oil, kokum butter and high-quality plant oils from around the world. The customized blends are 100% plant based, vegan and designed to absorb quickly into skin.

“Ingredients matter so much. All of our products (have) no dyes, no fake fragrance. Our three main ingredients come from tropical trees and have moisturizing properties,” Bruce said. “When we put them together, it’s like magic for your skin.”

“I created this business 11 years ago because I have very sensitive skin and was tired of lotions not working for me, especially in the wintertime,” Bruce said. “I have yet to find another product like ours. We never add any chemicals, alcohol or water to our products.”

Bruce and her husband, Aaron, live and produce All Natural Shea Butter products in Chamberlain. In addition to running an online store, Bruce travels to events throughout the Midwest selling All Natural Shea Butter products.

A couple of All Natural Shea Butter products have special ties to western South Dakota. Since her husband is from Spearfish, Bruce created “Dakota Black Hills Blend,” which she describes as a fragrance that evokes a walk through the Black Hills. It merges pine, grass and earthy outdoors smells.

“We wanted something that smelled like home. We hear all the time that everyone loves the Black Hills Blend. You close your eyes and you’re seriously in the Black Hills,” Bruce said.

“Will Bill’s Heels” is a concentrated shea butter blend inspired by customer requests.

“A lot of farmers and ranchers, mechanics, nurses wanted something a little bit more dense, so we came up with one called ‘Wild Bill’s Heels.’ That’s a fun western type that our customers say is the only thing that works for them in the wintertime,” Bruce said.

Because Bruce and her husband are both sensitive to scents and fragrances, All Natural Shea Butter products either have light scents that can be tolerated well or are unscented.

“What people put on their bodies affects the people around them, and when you put chemicals on your body, it affects you too. It’s important what you put on your body. Your skin absorbs whatever you put on,” Bruce said.

Bruce was introduced to shea butter 15 years ago while working with orphans in West Africa.

“I have very sensitive skin with allergies to so many things. It’s been a challenge,” she said. “During that time in Africa, people shared (shea butter) with me. … It was instant falling in love with this ingredient. Fifteen years ago, shea butter wasn’t as popular in the United States, but it has been used for centuries.”

Bruce discovered shea butter is effective in South Dakota, where cold winter weather and outdoor work and recreation can be especially harsh on skin. Bruce is a trained massage therapist who learned about other ingredients and plant oils as part of her training and uses that knowledge to develop All Natural Shea Butter blends.

Bruce also formerly worked in a nursing home and state hospital, and she saw a number of people who suffered from skin conditions. The All Natural Shea Butter business grew out of seeing so many others like her who struggled with skin problems.

“People needed something that worked better than what’s already out there,” Bruce said. “I love helping people. Once I got a good source for shea butter, people said, ‘You need to get into this business. You need to get more of this stuff.’”

All Natural Shea Butter is an ever-evolving line of products. A top seller is a pain relief blend that’s good for sinus problems, colds and allergies. There’s a bug repellent blend, and Bruce said she’s introducing blends for babies and new mothers. She’s working on products for pets, as well.

“Every year we do try to come up with something different. We hear from customers what they’re looking for,” Bruce said.

This year will be Bruce’s sixth as a vendor at the Black Hills Stock Show.

“My passion is meeting customers in person,” Bruce said. “Seeing people’s faces as they (try products) and say, ‘Wow, this is unique!’ It is especially fun at the stock show. It feels like a mini-reunion with all our repeat customers we see each year.”

Bruce will also be a vendor at the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at The Monument in Rapid City. Go to 123sheabutter.com or facebook.com/123sheabutter for more information about All Natural Shea Butter products and their ingredients.