THUNE: Real American beef

You can find out exactly where your T-shirt was made if you check the tag or label. Is it too much to ask for the same level of certainty when it comes to the beef you feed your family? The answer is plain and simple: no.

Unfortunately, the current beef labeling system in this country allows imported beef that is neither born nor raised in the United States, but simply finished here, to be labeled as “Product of the U.S.A.” Strange, right? In theory, the ground beef you picked up from the grocery store to fire up on the grill this weekend during the game could have originally come from Brazil. Just because it was packaged here in the United States, there could still be a misleading label on it. At that point, the only thing that’s potentially made in the U.S.A. is the packaging it’s wrapped in — if that.

In South Dakota, we take our beef seriously. Like you, if I’m at the local grocery store, I want to make sure the beef I’m buying is coming from producers in our state or one of the other beef-producing states around the country. After all, South Dakota cattle producers work tirelessly to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world.