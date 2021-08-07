THUNE: Weathering the South Dakota weather

I am a longtime advocate of CRP, which supports both production agriculture and outdoor recreational activities like hunting in South Dakota. These acres provide critical habitat for pheasants and other wildlife, contributing significantly to our state’s economy. But haying and grazing CRP acres can also provide a lifeline for South Dakota agriculture producers during droughts like this one.

I’ve been urging USDA to make as many additional CRP acres available as possible for emergency haying and grazing to help South Dakota producers, many of whom are in desperate need of assistance. And I continue pressing the department to provide ranchers with more flexibility on when they can use these acres for these emergency purposes.

I recently led many of my ag-state colleagues in introducing legislation that would improve USDA’s ability to allow for timely emergency haying. Right now, emergency haying on CRP acres is not allowed until after the primary nesting season, which ended on August 1 in South Dakota. My CRP Flexibility Act would address this by allowing emergency haying on CRP acres earlier than August 1 if certain conditions are met and in a manner that ensures CRP vegetative cover is maintained.

Agriculture is a tough business, and our producers have had to endure a tremendous amount over the past few years, from bad weather conditions to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the hardship, I’m always in their corner. I will keep doing everything I can to ensure their needs are met so they can continue to help feed our state, nation, and world.

John Thune represents South Dakota in the U.S. Senate.