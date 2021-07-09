USDA implements cattle proposals

On Friday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Livestock & Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee, issued a statement following President Biden’s Executive Order and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) announcement of a significant investment for regional cattle processor expansion efforts and overtime processing fees accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. These announcements mirror two of Johnson’s bills, the Butcher Block Act and the Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act. Johnson made an additional request to Secretary Vilsack in March to prioritize reducing inspection fees for small processors.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that USDA is implementing the Small Packer Overtime and Holiday Fee Relief for COVID-19 Act at $100 million,” said Johnson. “These USDA announcements are much-needed and frankly overdue for our cattle producers. Producers and members of Congress from cattle country have diligently pushed for a level playing field for small processors to diversify market options outside of the big four for a long time. Today’s announcements may not be the silver bullet to solve all of our problems, but they will certainly get us one step closer to a fairer cattle market.”