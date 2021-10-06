USDA introduces insurance policy for farmers who sell locally

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products.

USDA’s Risk Management Agency created this new policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill. The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.

The Micro Farm policy is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less. RMA’s research showed that 85% of producers who sell locally reported they made less than $75,000 in gross sales.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The policy is offered through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection, and it has distinct provisions that can provide more access to the program, including:

No expense or individual commodity reporting needed, which simplifies record-keeping requirements for producers;

Revenue from post-production costs, such as washing and packaging commodities and value-added products, are considered allowable revenue.