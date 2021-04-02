Wall Meats, Western Dakota Tech partner on meat processing program

“We are looking forward to this partnership and there is such a high need right now. People looking to have their own meat processed have had to travel as far away as Gordon, Nebraska, and often have to wait several months,” Charfauros said. “It is important to learn academically what your industry is all about and that is what we will do. It is good to learn as much as you can in your initial training as opposed to 15 years down the road.”