Wheat futures prices see slow, steady climb

As expected, yield projections came in 2 bushels per acre higher than the previous report at 32.6 bushels per acre, but that’s still historically low.

“After crunching all those numbers, the overall production only dropped by 8 million bushels from the last estimate and now stands at 297 million for spring wheat,” she said. “I think there was some thinking that production would decline more than that, but the slightly higher than expected yields producers saw nearly balanced out the lower harvested acres.”

By state, North Dakota production was down 37 percent and Montana, which was hit the hardest by drought, was down 70 percent.

Those numbers, she noted, were incorporated in the October WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate). For spring wheat, USDA made that production adjustment, but it also dropped domestic use by 15 million bushels (MB), bringing the new estimate down to 254 MB. Exports were left the same as in the previous report and ending stocks were marginally lower and are now down at 111 MB. That is a 31 percent decline from last year and the lowest ending stocks total since 2007-08.

Looking at demand, U.S. wheat exports as a whole were down 22 percent and are now at 420 MB sold.