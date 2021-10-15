Wheat futures prices see slow, steady climb

Since the end of September and into the first couple weeks of October, spring wheat nearby futures prices for Minneapolis have slowly and steadily climbed. As of Oct. 12, futures were at $9.45 and that put cash prices around the region anywhere from $8.70 to $9.15.
“We did see a bit of strength in the market after the Sept. 30 USDA report, and also producer selling has slowed a bit because producers are now harvesting late-season crops,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
A quick look at the Sept. 30 USDA report shows that U.S. spring wheat acreage did change, going down some overall, but there were also some big shifts in individual states. For instance, wheat acreage in Montana increased from 2.6 million acres up to 2.9 million, while in North Dakota wheat acreage decreased by 450,000, down to 5.5 million.
Expected harvested acres also went down in the report. Nationwide abandonment is 11 percent. In Montana, abandonment is as high as 25 percent, while in South Dakota it’s 18 percent. The biggest shock in the report was that abandonment in North Dakota was just 5 percent.
“I think it should have been quite a bit higher than that. We’ll see if they ever adjust that number or not,” she said, adding that in Minnesota, producers weren’t expecting to abandon much and that number came in at 4 percent.
As expected, yield projections came in 2 bushels per acre higher than the previous report at 32.6 bushels per acre, but that’s still historically low.
“After crunching all those numbers, the overall production only dropped by 8 million bushels from the last estimate and now stands at 297 million for spring wheat,” she said. “I think there was some thinking that production would decline more than that, but the slightly higher than expected yields producers saw nearly balanced out the lower harvested acres.”
By state, North Dakota production was down 37 percent and Montana, which was hit the hardest by drought, was down 70 percent.
Those numbers, she noted, were incorporated in the October WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate). For spring wheat, USDA made that production adjustment, but it also dropped domestic use by 15 million bushels (MB), bringing the new estimate down to 254 MB. Exports were left the same as in the previous report and ending stocks were marginally lower and are now down at 111 MB. That is a 31 percent decline from last year and the lowest ending stocks total since 2007-08.
Looking at demand, U.S. wheat exports as a whole were down 22 percent and are now at 420 MB sold.
“Unfortunately, we’re down in most markets, even our more consistent markets. But surprisingly we’re higher to Mexico and Nigeria, which tend to be a little more price sensitive,” she said. “But we’ve seen good demand from Mexico in recent years, so maybe that’s not too surprising.”
Looking at spring wheat specifically, exports are down 28 percent on the year. That follows the all wheat trend. Unfortunately, U.S. spring wheat exports are down to its top markets, such as the Philippines, Japan, and Taiwan. Also, the U.S. has had no sales to China this year and that follows a fairly good year last year, which is a big part of the decline, as well.
“Looking forward, we’ve gotten most of the updated acreage and production estimates that we’re going to get for the U.S.,” she said, adding that a lot of attention has been turned to the hard red winter wheat planting progress, which to date is a little behind average. The region has been getting some rain, which has helped the situation.
Elsewhere around the world, the South American crops are what will be harvested next. Also, both Argentina and Australia are looking to have good production this year.
“One other item impacting the market is that Russia implemented a floating export tax this year and they have been continuously raising it, which has been slowing down their exports,” she said.
“Other than that, on a world level things are pretty quiet this time of year.”