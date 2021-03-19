Wheat prices down slightly, but still strong

In terms of prices, hard red spring wheat is basically in the same spot as it was a couple weeks ago, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing as cash prices around the region are still in $5.60-$5.90 range.
Looking at the futures prices, May Minneapolis was trading around $6.34 on March 15, which is basically the same as it was to start the month.
“We’re seeing this trend in most of the major commodity markets. In corn and soybeans we’re seeing the same thing, just a stable trading range,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
There are a few factors putting a lid on price movement right now, Olson noted. The first is that producers in South America are in the midst of harvest and that, obviously, affects the row crops, but it flows over to wheat, as well. The market has already taken into consideration some of the production related issues seen there.
In the U.S., a lot of the hard red winter wheat region has seen rain and/or snow. It’s been dry in much of that region and the precipitation is expected to help replenish soil moisture. Also, over the past few months, crop condition ratings for hard red winter wheat have declined.
“The expectation is that this will help the crop along,” she said. “This also extends up into the spring wheat region, as well, with some areas seeing moisture. Obviously, we’ve been pretty dry, too, and that’s been weighing on the market, as well.”
Another factor in the market is just a general slowing of U.S. export sales, but that’s fairly normal for this time of year, especially for soybeans when you see a lot of the purchases shift to Southern Hemisphere origins.
“In terms of wheat, we only have two and a half months left of the marketing year and the focus does turn to the new crop in the spring,” she said.
USDA released its latest WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) the second week of March. The report had no big changes to U.S. wheat numbers, but there were some changes to the world wheat supply number, which was primarily due to an increase in the Australian production number. The new Australian production forecast is for 1.2 billion bushels, which would be a new record.
USDA also increased world consumption, due mostly to higher Chinese feed demand. With the increasing corn price, China is expected to use more wheat for feed purposes, she explained.
Exports for both Australia and Canada were also increased in the report. It is now forecast that Australia will export just over 800 million bushels (MB), which would be double last year’s total. For Canada, the new export estimate is 992 MB, which about 20% higher than average.
“Obviously, that’s competition for U.S. wheat,” she said.
On the demand side, U.S. export sales have been slower as of late, but that’s somewhat typical for this time of year, according to Olson, adding that the current pace is still ahead of last year’s pace.
Total U.S. wheat exports are up 2% at 886 MB. For both white wheat and hard red spring wheat, the totals are higher than a year ago. However, export totals are lower for other classes of wheat, in particular hard red winter wheat.
Looking closer at the spring wheat export situation, export sales are at 263 MB, which is about 20 MB short of USDA’s estimate.
“We should be able to reach that,” Olson said. “Last year we had some stronger than normal sales the last part of the marketing year. I’m not sure we’ll see that again this year with the strong competition, especially from Canada, but hopefully we’ll reach that 285 (MB) mark.”
Looking at some of the specific markets for the U.S., sales to the European Union, which is not a huge buyer to begin with, are down about a third this year compared to last year. Some of this was due to an impending tariff from the EU on non-durum wheat, which was over an aircraft subsidy dispute, Olson explained.
“But we did get notice that they reached an agreement to push that off for four months. Hopefully they’ll continue to delay that tariff and we might see some increased sales,” she said.
Sales to Asia are up by about 6% from a year ago. The big increase year on year for the U.S. is to China. Sales to Central and South America are also about 10% higher. The biggest increase in that region has been to Mexico.
Canada remains the main competitor to the U.S. for spring wheat sales. As of March 15, Canada’s wheat sales were 30% higher than a year ago.
“We’re definitely seeing some increased competition from their large crop,” she said. “They saw an increase to China and are up in Central and South America, as well, and have captured some higher sales in Europe.”
The next thing is the prospective planting report.
“Pretty much everyone is betting on higher corn and soybean acres and lower spring wheat acres,” Olson said. “It will be interesting to see what level this report projects all of those at.
“The other thing is, will the market react to that or not? I think it depends on the level of potential decrease for spring wheat,” she continued. “Because if it does show quite a bit lower, prices are going to have to rally to get back some of those acres.
“The other issue is we are dry now, but obviously can change quickly in the spring and we do have fairly comfortable spring wheat supplies, but I think there’s a bit of nervousness about the projected decline in acres along with the dry conditions,” she concluded.