Wheat prices down slightly, but still strong

In terms of prices, hard red spring wheat is basically in the same spot as it was a couple weeks ago, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing as cash prices around the region are still in $5.60-$5.90 range.

Looking at the futures prices, May Minneapolis was trading around $6.34 on March 15, which is basically the same as it was to start the month.

“We’re seeing this trend in most of the major commodity markets. In corn and soybeans we’re seeing the same thing, just a stable trading range,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

There are a few factors putting a lid on price movement right now, Olson noted. The first is that producers in South America are in the midst of harvest and that, obviously, affects the row crops, but it flows over to wheat, as well. The market has already taken into consideration some of the production related issues seen there.

In the U.S., a lot of the hard red winter wheat region has seen rain and/or snow. It’s been dry in much of that region and the precipitation is expected to help replenish soil moisture. Also, over the past few months, crop condition ratings for hard red winter wheat have declined.