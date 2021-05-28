Wheat prices trend lower in mid-May

As noted above, weather has been a big factor in prices. There was rain in most of the “I” states — Iowa, Illinois and Indiana — which are the big corn producing states, and parts of the Northern Plains, as well.

“So that obviously pressured the row crops and wheat follows along,” Olson said.

The weekend of May 22 brought precipitation across the spring wheat region. Many producers got good precipitation, while others missed out. In the spring wheat region, amounts ranged from just a trace to 2 inches, while some isolated areas saw much higher rainfall.

“Obviously this is helping. It was definitely needed,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a cure-all as some producers missed out and for some of the crop it was too late. So we are going to need timely additional precipitation to further develop the crop.”

USDA released its first crop progress report on May 24, which showed that spring wheat planting was wrapping up. According to the report, 94% of the crop in the U.S. has been planted. Just North Dakota and Montana still have a bit of planting left to complete. Most of that should wrap up by the first week in June.