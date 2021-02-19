 Skip to main content
Wholesale cash prices Friday

 ;Fri     ;Thu

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av;  0.8274;     0.8274

 Eggs large white NY Doz.;    1.27;       1.29

 Flour hard winter KC cwt;   16.70;      16.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.;  2.1703;     2.1703

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.;  1.1809;     1.1703

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.;  1.7546;     1.7433

 Cocoa beans NY per ton;    2391;       2238

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton;    4585;       4585

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav;   70.70;      70.70

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt;  150.38;     150.38

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt;   88.36;      87.20

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid;  5.35¾;       5.43¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 13.82¼;      13.80 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 422.90;       428.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft;  6.70¾;        6.77½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.;  6.41¾;       6.41¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better;  4.08¼;       4.08¼

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.;  .49½;      .49½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.;  .48½;       .48¼

Metals

 Antimony in warehouse per ton;   7650;        7650

 Copper Cathode full plate; 3.9234;      3.8161

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME;  22,488;     22,488

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling;  88.95;      88.36 

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton;   55.65;      55.65

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu;    3.068;     3.052

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

