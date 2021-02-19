Wholesale cash prices Friday

;Fri ;Thu
Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av; 0.8274; 0.8274
Eggs large white NY Doz.; 1.27; 1.29
Flour hard winter KC cwt; 16.70; 16.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.; 2.1703; 2.1703
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.1809; 1.1703
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.; 1.7546; 1.7433
Cocoa beans NY per ton; 2391; 2238
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton; 4585; 4585
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav; 70.70; 70.70
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt; 150.38; 150.38
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt; 88.36; 87.20
Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid; 5.35¾; 5.43¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow; 13.82¼; 13.80
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton; 422.90; 428.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft; 6.70¾; 6.77½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.; 6.41¾; 6.41¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better; 4.08¼; 4.08¼
Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.; .49½; .49½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.; .48½; .48¼
Metals
Antimony in warehouse per ton; 7650; 7650
Copper Cathode full plate; 3.9234; 3.8161
Molybdenum per metric ton LME; 22,488; 22,488
Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling; 88.95; 88.36
Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton; 55.65; 55.65
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu; 3.068; 3.052
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available