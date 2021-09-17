With harvest complete, spring wheat prices see setback

“The only market where we’re seeing a notable increase in sales is Mexico. Most of our other major buyers are running anywhere from 14% to as much as 30% behind a year ago,” he said. “It will be interesting going forward, now that we’ve gotten a break in the market with the decline in futures prices, if that will encourage additional buying from customers.

“The challenge for exporters will be with the soybean harvest coming on more rapidly, and some good export programs for corn and beans,” he continued. “The charge for elevator space at the export points has gone up, so from a buyer’s perspective they might be getting a break in the futures market. But handling basis has gone up and rail freight rates have picked up in the secondary market. So we’ll see how rapid that buying pace is or if it gets deferred more to January/March. The impact of Hurricane Ida has also cramped export capacity at the Gulf and shifted more demand to the Pacific Northwest, which is our big export outlet.”

Looking at local prices, they’ve slipped down to as low as $8.25 in some areas, and are still holding at $8.70 in other markets. Peterson noted prices are down about 25 cents per bushel since the first of September. The harvest time high on the Minneapolis cash index was $9.30 per bushel in mid-August, but it has now slipped to about $8.60.