Wool Judging Team wins Black Hills Stock Show contest

The team was coached by Jennifer Hurlbert, 2020 Wool Judging Team member, and Dr. Rosie Nold, animal science professor, with assistance from SDSU wool judging alumnae Brooke Hendrickx and Morgan Busack.

“I am extremely proud of our students’ performance in the wool judging contests,” said Rosie Nold. “Winning our ‘home state’ contest (BHSS) was a tremendous honor and indicative of the time and effort these students put into preparing.”

A wool judging contest consists of six placing classes of breed and commercial fleeces, three sets of reasons and a grading rail of 15 fleeces. Fleeces are graded for spinning count, staple length, yield of clean wool, purity and character. Breed classes may include Merino, Rambouillet, Targhee, Columbia or Corriedale and are judged on genetic qualities of quantity and quality of wool produced. Commercial classes are ranked based on the overall value of the fleece based on its weight, length and cleanliness.

In addition to competing, the team had the opportunity to tour the University of Wyoming Sheep Research and Extension facilities during their travels. They also visited Center of the Nation Wool in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, with a guided tour from CEO Larry Prager.

“Wool judging has been an unforgettable experience that has helped me develop skills in critical thinking and helped boost my confidence in professionally explaining to people how I evaluated products with differing compositions,” said Emily Nold.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0