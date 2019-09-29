Since the inception of Oglala Lakota College (OLC), the mission has been clear and simple, "Rebuilding the Lakota Nation Through Education." The College has several departments such as Nursing, Vocational Education, and Business. Each department is designed to help students receive the education needed to obtain a job or a career.
In the Business Department, our vision is that our students will be provided with the knowledge necessary to reach their maximum potential and are prepared to lead full and productive lives in the 21st century.
The mission that we have set for ourselves as a department is to provide the breadth of business education necessary for students to be successful within their communities while maintaining Wolakolkiciyapi (Living Lakota Ways of Life in Community). The Business Department faculty will:
- Ensure that high expectations are maintained for all students.
- Build support for higher education on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
- Create learning opportunities that lead to success and a desire to be lifelong learners.
We do these things to strengthen the Lakota Nation through education. Our mission as a department is to be aligned with the College mission. We want to provide education for our students that can help them on or off-reservation.
Many of our students are on the Pine Ridge reservation. However, the College also has college centers in Rapid City known as He Sapa College Center (HSCC) and one Eagle Butte known as Cheyenne River College Center (CRCC). Besides offering courses on almost nine college centers on Pine Ridge reservation, HSCC, and CRCC, we offer some courses online on our virtual campus. All of the classes offered online by the Business Department are junior and senior (300-400 level).
Our courses are offered based on a rotational schedule during the fall and spring semester. Some years we have also offered classes during the summer semester.
The Business Department at OLC offers an Associate of Arts in General Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. The Associate degree requires 63 credit hours and students who complete this program can either use it as a step to acquire a better job or can use the degree to complete their bachelor degree at OLC or transfer to another higher education institution.
Our Business Bachelor degree has four specializations: Management, Accounting, Tribal Management and Entrepreneurship. In order to obtain this degree, students need to complete 127 to 128 credit hours.
The faculty in the Business Department have diverse backgrounds, education, and work experiences. In total, we have seven full-time faculty members and several adjunct instructors to meet the need of between 250 to 300 students in all of our college centers.
Our graduates work for many organizations on the reservations, Rapid City, nearby town and states. Some have moved on and completed their master’s and doctoral degrees. Two of our full-time faculty were at one time our students who decided to complete higher education degrees and come to work for us as faculty members. We are proud of the accomplishments of our students and the achievements that they have reached.
We hope that in the next few years, we will conduct a feasibility study to see if there is a need for a graduate degree in the Business field on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Our hope is that we will be able to offer a degree if one is needed to meet that demand.