Alcohol sales crucial to expanding casino revenue

Oglala Lakota traditionalists have a set vision on how the Tribe (OST) should go about dealing with pressing and threatening issues, and their top priority is to protect the people from pain and exploitation. OST members with knowledge and skill acquired from a deeper understanding of the world at large, have a different vision, a self-sufficient reservation economy that provides far more security than the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) can dole out in treaty obligated compensation.
Each filters life through their respective prism, and that prism can positively amplify or negatively distort. The issue that OST voters must filter through their personal prisms on March 10, is whether to allow alcohol sales, limited to two OST casinos. Distortion prevails when emotion wins out over reason, and this is a common outcome for all tribal issues.
Traditionalists see an alien perspective imposed on a tribe at the expense of time honored and sacred beliefs. The historical record justifiably indicates the federal government, and White society as a whole, cannot be trusted, that they seldom have the best interests of Lakota people at heart, even to the extent that Wizard of Oz author, L. Frank Baum, a highly respected journalistic voice at the time, called for the total extermination of Lakota people in 1890.
Those tribal members with wisdom wrought from battling the world at large for decades, on behalf of tribal sovereignty and security, understand that casinos provide an economy for tribes nationwide, over 14 times greater than the entire BIA budget in any given year. That where casinos have been most profitable, alcohol sales are allowed, and that the sale of this alcohol has not increased the rate of alcohol abuse on any reservation, whether “wet” or “dry”.
Corruption is rampant on every Lakota reservation, even on the reservation of our Nebraska based cousins, the Winnebago, where they have Ho-chunk Incorporated, a tribal company pulling in about $200 million a year, where all nine of their tribal council members were indicted recently for corruption by the FBI. Traditional fears that an alcohol referendum will only line the pockets of corrupt people, while preying on the weaknesses of tribal members, is not without merit.
But the counter observation must be made, that activists who drive traditional agendas, often operate from myopic echo chambers spewing aspirational rhetoric, that they view a person with a college degree and excellent communication skills as assimilated, but don’t see a person drunk on the Whiteman’s liquor or dribbling his basketball, while dressing and talking like a Black NBA star, as also being assimilated.
In the case of the alcohol referendum vote, all the principled arguments opposing the limited sales are not based upon facts and reason, but upon the emotional appeal of highly charged and deeply suspect hyperbole.
The OST casinos were never intended for tribal member use. Like the casinos at Shakopee and in Oklahoma, they were intended to service the recreational proclivities of non-Lakota people, from the Nebraska Panhandle, Western Wyoming, and West River, people with far greater discretionary income, who want to get away to an entertainment destination.
OST has failed to promote or operate casinos to this point with that relationship in mind. They operate bingo operations in a building which could be hosting music and comedy acts, live sporting events, and bingo contributes to the misperception the casino was built for tribal members.
All statistics indicate that alcohol sales at casinos will not increase the rate of alcohol abuse among tribal members, if only because it is already as bad as it can get. Casino revenue will double, visitation will increase, operations will then expand to generate yet more revenue, and this revenue can then be used to establish, maintain and expand tribal services, and critically increase the quality of OST life.
If allowed to be professionally operated by capable people with viable business plans, OST casinos can get back to realizing the revenue for which they were originally created. It is time for tribal members to recognize that we are the host for other people frequenting our casinos, people with money, not the preferred patrons that keep casino focus blurred, and shoestring operations hamstrung.
James Giago Davies has won multiple first place awards from the South Dakota Newspaper Association, North Dakota Newspaper Association and the Native American Journalists Association. He was born and raised in Rapid City and is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.