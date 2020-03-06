Alcohol sales crucial to expanding casino revenue

Oglala Lakota traditionalists have a set vision on how the Tribe (OST) should go about dealing with pressing and threatening issues, and their top priority is to protect the people from pain and exploitation. OST members with knowledge and skill acquired from a deeper understanding of the world at large, have a different vision, a self-sufficient reservation economy that provides far more security than the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) can dole out in treaty obligated compensation.

Each filters life through their respective prism, and that prism can positively amplify or negatively distort. The issue that OST voters must filter through their personal prisms on March 10, is whether to allow alcohol sales, limited to two OST casinos. Distortion prevails when emotion wins out over reason, and this is a common outcome for all tribal issues.

Traditionalists see an alien perspective imposed on a tribe at the expense of time honored and sacred beliefs. The historical record justifiably indicates the federal government, and White society as a whole, cannot be trusted, that they seldom have the best interests of Lakota people at heart, even to the extent that Wizard of Oz author, L. Frank Baum, a highly respected journalistic voice at the time, called for the total extermination of Lakota people in 1890.