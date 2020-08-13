All Nations Football pushes back to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The second year of the All Nations Football Conference will start a little later than normal — in the spring.

The All Nations Football Conference member schools met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 football season and it was determined that only five of the 16-member schools could participate in the fall due to restrictions from COVID 19.

The All Nations Football Conference Board of Directors (Flandreau Indian, Little Wound, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Omaha Nation, Lower Brule) voted unanimously to postpone the fall 2020 season to spring of 2021.

The season will take place from April to early June 2021, with a six-game regular-season, quarterfinals, semifinals and title game.

The decision came on the heels of the the Oglala Sioux Tribe announcing that the five Pine Ridge Indian Reservation high schools — Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, Little Wound, Crazy Horse and Lakota Tech — all beginning the school year with at least nine weeks of online distance learning and will not offer fall sports at the beginning of the school year.

All but Pine Ridge and Lakota Tech are part of the All Nations Football Conference.

The new football conference is entering its second season after a successful inaugural season.