Fifteen restroom facilities throughout the Rapid City park system will open for the season next Monday, May 1.

Facilities at Legacy Commons, Canyon Lake Park, Storybook Island, Robbinsdale Park, Old Storybook Island, Horace Mann Park, Wilderness Park, College Park, Wilson Park, Mary Hall Park and 32nd Street will be opened Monday.

The restroom facilities at the Memorial Park Band Shell is open for special events.

Four restrooms in the City’s park system — Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Skyline Wilderness and the Parkview Tennis Courts — opened April 1, joining the Founders Park and Canyon Lake West facilities, which are open year-round.