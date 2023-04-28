Mayor Steve Allender is proclaiming this week as Dark Sky Week in Rapid City.

The mayor signed the proclamation in a brief meeting at City Hall Thursday morning with members of the South Dakota Chapter of the Dark-Sky Association and the City’s Sustainability Committee.

The proclamation declares April 22 through April 30 as Dark Sky Week in Rapid City. The mayor is encouraging residents, businesses, visitors, employees and neighbors of Rapid City to celebrate the night sky and the natural nocturnal environment and learn about responsible lighting practices that prevent or reduce light pollution.

Artificial light at night within the nation, Black Hills and Rapid City area is increasing at an average rate of 2% to 6% per year. In his proclamation, the mayor indicates light pollution in the city creates widespread skyglow that reaches far outside the community, impacting destination areas such as Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park, Custer State Park, the Black Hills National Forest, Hidden Valley Observatory, Badlands Observatory and other areas within the Black Hills and region that attracts visitors to the region to view star-filled skies.

Dark Sky Week awareness focuses on protecting and enjoying dark skies.

“The experience of standing beneath a starry night sky inspires feelings of wonder and awe, and encourages a growing interest in science and nature, especially among young people within Rapid City,” Allender said in the proclamation.

The City’s Sustainability Committee and the local international Dark Sky Chapter have hosted awareness activities since 2016.