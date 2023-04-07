The American Land Title Association Good Deeds Foundation has awarded $6,000 to REALTORS for Kids, Inc., in Spearfish.

REALTORS for Kids is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2003. The organization strives to build stronger communities by creating opportunities for children. Funds raised throughout each year are used in the Northern Hills communities of Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead, Newell, Nisland, Spearfish, St. Onge, Sturgis and Vale. In 2022, more than 350 children received special financial assistance from REALTORS For Kids to pay for items such as clothing, medical care, glasses, shoes, daycare and more.

REALTORS for Kids began as a “fill in the gaps” funding effort and grew into a nonprofit organization. Since 2003, REALTORS for Kids has dispersed more than $1.2 million to benefit children in the Northern Black Hills.

“We are honored to be the recipient of this grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Krista Heid, president of REALTORS for Kids, Inc. “Our organization will use this grant to help assist children in the Northern Black Hills with needs that are not being met — from gifting a pair of soccer shoes to providing a lifesaving insulin pump.”

The 20th annual REALTORS for Kids benefit auction will be May 12 at the Lodge at Deadwood. The “Starry Night, Wear Your Blue & White” themed event will begin with a silent auction at 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m. with auctioneers Denny McKay and Adam Karrels. The evening will include storyboards of families who share the positive effects REALTORS for Kids has had on their lives.

Go to realtorsforkids.org for more information about REALTORS for Kids or if you know of a child in need.

REALTORS for Kids is one of 24 nonprofit organizations across the United States that received a grant in March from the American Land Title Association Good Deeds Foundation. The foundation is a charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry.

“Foundation grants can make an enormous difference for these small, charitable organizations. Many community nonprofits are operating on a shoestring, and a lot of times a Foundation grant is funding an entire annual budget. It is so inspiring to see local communities develop and grow because of the Foundation’s work,” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA.