As a decade-long member of Deadwood Alive, a troupe of western re-enactors, and its executive director for the last four years, Andy “Cookie” Mosher says exploring the fabled town’s history for thousands of annual visitors and drawing a smile from a young child, still trips his trigger.
Mosher, 52, grew up in Concordia, Kansas, the son of a blind small-engine mechanic and a mother who was the school lunch lady. As the youngest of four boys, he recounts a childhood filled with fishing, bike rides and newspaper delivery routes.
He gained his nickname, Cookie, while playing poker more than a decade ago with an African-American man on one side and a Hispanic player on the other.
“We had been playing for several hours and the Hispanic guy said, `Do you ever feel like you’re the filling in an Oreo cookie?’ It just stuck, but I wanted something tougher.”
Mosher, divorced and the father of Mitchell, 31, who works for a Kansas company that builds farm equipment, and Cassandra, 29, an administrative assistant to the president of a growing company is in his fourth year leading Deadwood Alive, with 15 western entertainers in his troupe. We sat down with the friendly, chuckling, bearded thespian recently to talk about his experiences.
Q: Describe what you do with Deadwood Alive and what you hope to impart to tens of thousands of annual visitors?
A: Our job is to entertain and educate visitors to Deadwood. We want to expose them to our unique history and get them to stick around town a little longer. We perform 14 shows a day, six days a week all summer, including shootouts on Main Street, playing cards with kids, playing music and telling stories, and re-enacting the trial of Jack McCall, the no-account drifter who shot Wild Bill Hickok in August of 1876.
Q: What’s the best thing about doing what you do?
A: Getting a smile out of somebody, especially a kid. I just love Deadwood and the Hills, and I just want everybody to love it as much as I do. We entertain about 100,000 people each summer at our shows. And we actually count them.
Q: What separates Deadwood from all the other fabled towns scattered across the West?
A: I grew up about an hour from Abilene, and we would often visit when I was a kid. Wild Bill was actually in Abilene before he came to Deadwood. The big difference there was they were mostly wild cow towns. We didn’t have a gold rush, we had a cattle rush. Deadwood was just so wild and exciting because everybody had so much money from the gold. Like today, when a bull rider comes to town for the Days of ’76 rodeo and wins a big purse, he’ll head downtown and blow off some steam. It was like that every day in Deadwood when a miner would find some gold.
Q: Deadwood is about to open its $5 million Outlaw Square. How is this a game-changer for the town and how will it change Deadwood Alive performances?
A: It’s not all settled yet, but I think it gives Deadwood a great place to gather and have a hub in town. It opens up opportunities for all kinds of things to happen, including music, markets, special events and hopefully, Deadwood Alive will be up there on stage with additional performances above what we’ve already been doing.
Q: What’s the strangest or most heartwarming thing that’s ever happened during one of your performances?
A: We were in the middle of a performance on Main Street in the early afternoon one summer and an intoxicated person on a motorcycle drove right through the show. We yelled and screamed a little and, luckily, there was a police office on duty watching the show and he was able to stop the guy and prevent anyone from getting hurt. Another time, one of our re-enactors was portraying Wild Bill and he got shot by Jack McCall. A little boy in the audience screamed out, “Wild Bill, no!” Travis, our guy pretending to be Wild Bill, had made a connection with the kid earlier, and he jumped right up rather than playing dead through the end of the narration, just to make sure that young boy knew he was alright. That’s the kind of thing our people do every day, working to make sure people enjoy the performance and know it’s just a show.
Q: Anything you’d care to add?
A: We’ve got lots of great things in the works for next season, expanded performances, especially during the shoulder months. We’d like to add some more shows and our board of directors is working with me to make it better than ever. The summer of 2019 was our most popular season yet, and we just want to keep it growing and explore new things in the Old West.